Umhlanga crash to be investigated

Witness Reporter

The Road Freight Association (RFA) has called for an urgent post-crash investigation following the Umhlanga crash which took place on the M14 on Monday morning.

CEO of the RFA, Gavin Kelly, said the crash was both unacceptable and unnecessary and its cause needs to be identified and then actively addressed.

The Kwa-Zulu Natal Department of Transport has also ordered a full-scale investigation into the multi-vehicle crash.

The crash

According to a statement released by the department, a tipper truck is suspected to have experienced brake failure when it collided with more than 40 vehicles during the morning traffic. A total of 49 vehicles were involved.

It said this caused major devastation and brought traffic to a standstill.

Part of the investigation will look at allegations of a total failure of the truck’s braking system, the condition of the driver, and various other defects. If it is found that the truck was unroadworthy, government could also advocate for charges to be pressed again the truck owner.

It added that the investigating team is already taking statements from eyewitnesses and will reconstruct the scene.

It said that the truck will be taken for a forensic inspection.

Driver of the truck hands himself in

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck handed himself over to the police on Monday night.

KZN Police spokesperson, Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said a case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened and the 23-year-old suspect is due to appear in court soon.