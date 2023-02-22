Umlazi deputy school principal shot in botched hijacking

Witness Reporter

Deputy school principal of Sandakahle Primary School in Umlazi V Section, Durban, was shot and injured on Wednesday morning.

According to the department of education’s spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, it is alleged that there was an attempted hijacking happening in front of her when she screamed and was then shot at.

The deputy principal is stable and getting treatment at one of the medical facilities in Durban.

Mahlambi added that the MEC for Education, Mbali Fraser, has appealed to the public who might have seen the hijackers to identify and assist police apprehend these “hooligans”.