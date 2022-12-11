uMngeni ANC, EFF question additional funding for one tourist body

Londiwe Xulu

uMngeni Municipality has approved R100 000 additional funding for uMngeni Tourism for the remainder of the 2022/2023 financial year.

A report for the additional funding was tabled and approved at the municipality’s full council meeting last week.

uMngeni Tourism is a community tourism organisation, a central point for tourism-related activities and experiences in the Midlands stretching from Nottingham Road to Hilton and Karkloof to Mpophomeni.

ALSO READ | uMngeni Municipality considering selling its debtors’ book

They have been receiving monthly funding of R10 000 along with other tourism sectors in the municipality.

The Report

The report said the growth of activities in the uMngeni region was rapidly increasing. It further said uMngeni Tourism was playing a more active role and participating in various events with the goal of empowering tourism nodes and increasing economic activity across the region.

Opposition parties the ANC and EFF, objected to the additional funding stating there were no documents that supported why uMngeni Tourism needed additional funding whereas the other sectors will continue to receive R10 000.

ALSO READ | uMngeni faces legal action over trench

ANC and EFF councillors

EFF councillor, Dumisani Malevu, said the matter was discussed before and they didn’t understand why uMngeni Tourism had to be allocated additional funding. He said they were therefore against the proposal.

ANC councillor, Zine Dlamini, agreed with Malevu.

We don’t want to support this item because there are a number of other tourism sectors and we have taken a decision that we will support all of them equally. Now we have a proposal for an additional fund which doesn’t tell us exactly how it came about. There’s no breakdown, it’s just a blank cheque for the municipality [to give funds] to uMngeni Tourism.

He added they strongly objected to the resolution agreeing to this and were asking for supporting documents as well as written agreements by other tourism sectors agreeing to the additional funding for only uMngeni Tourism.

It also affects us since the mayor excused himself from the meeting because he is involved with a member of uMngeni Tourism and this item always has to be supported. The deputy mayor said there is a process dealing with this matter.

Voting

The speaker, Janis Holmes, called for a vote into the report since there was a division between councillors, with the DA supporting the additional funding while the ANC and EFF were against the item being approved without supporting documents.

The votes, of 12, were a tie. The EFF voted with the ANC and Holmes made the deciding vote to support the item.