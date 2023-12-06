Umngeni chief whip allegedly received death threats before he was killed

By Londiwe Xulu

UMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said they have received information that chief whips’s murder was an organised crime by someone involved in politics locally.

He was speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday morning.

Nhlalayenza Ndlovu (46) was murdered at his home in an area called Emasosheni along the R617 near Mpophomeni township, Howick, on Tuesday around 7.30 pm.

Pappas said Ndlovu was shot multiple times including on his head and was declared dead by Midlands EMS paramedics at the scene.

His wife, Pretty Ndlovu, and his two children aged five years old and six months old were at the house when unknown men entered the house and shot Ndlovu.

Councillor Ndlovu had communicated with me late last week about a person that he believed to be a threat. This information has been provided to the SAPS.

“The municipality will be making available R100 000 as a reward for any information that will lead to a conviction. Anyone with the information can approach the office of the mayor, the office of the municipal manager and the office of public safety,” said Pappas.

He added personal protection officers from the mayor’s office, Midlands EMS, Mpophomeni SAPS and UMngeni law enforcement were first to arrive at the scene. They were later joined by members of the national task team on political killings.

Ndlovu was found face down with multiple bullet holes to his body including to his head. These shots were fired at close range. At least 10 carriages were found last night. Shots were also fired on his door.

He added that the scene was horrific and that there was a lot of blood.

Pappas said Mpophomeni SAPS were investigating the murder.

He added they were deeply saddened by Ndlovu’s murder. Sadness was visible on the councillor’s faces that were present at the media briefing.

Chairperson of the DA in the province Dean Macpherson said they never thought political killing would ever visit their party but it shows that no party is immune.

“We will however not be eluded to this and we will join the UMngeni Municipality to bring Ndlovu’s killers to books and find out who gave out the instruction to kill Ndlovu. The safety of our officials and leaders is a priority and further steps will be taken,” said Macpherson.