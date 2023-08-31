uMngeni farmers appeal for feed

By Londiwe Xulu

Emerging farmers in uMngeni Municipality are desperate for feed after their cattle communal grazing area was gutted by fire.

According to the municipality, about 250 head of cattle were left without food for grazing.

Emerging farmers from Sherwood’s Gamalethu farm are seeking assistance for hay and feed to keep their animals alive.

One of the farmers, Mbhekiseni Buthelezi, said a cow died on Saturday due to starvation.

We don't know what caused the fire. We only noticed it when the fire was too big and there was nothing we could've done to save the grazing.

“These cattle are our bread and butter and since one has already died, we are scared we’ll lose more. There’s a small area where we’ve been taking the cattle, but it’s not enough and we are in desperate need,” said Buthelezi.