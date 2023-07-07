uMngeni landfill site is ‘dysfunctional’ – DA

By Chris Ndaliso

The DA-run uMngeni Municipality inherited a “dysfunctional” landfill site and a disastrous municipality with hundreds of millions required to get back to functionality, the party said on Thursday.

Municipal mayor Chris Pappas was responding to the ANCs Moses Mabhida Region’s accusations that uMngeni, under the DA has poor environmental management, lacks a disaster management plan and lacks key strategic firefighting equipment, which has led to the general collapse of governance systems.

These accusations were made by the ANC’s regional spokesperson Njabulo Mtolo on the region’s Facebook page yesterday morning following a fire at the uMngeni landfill site on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ | uMngeni officials who flout rules will face consequences — Pappas

Mtolo said that since the DA took over the municipality there has been the perception that the party is doing well in terms of governance.

The thing is, a lot that is not going well is hidden from the public and the little that is being done is talked about. We wish to state categorically that since the DA took over [uMngeni] not a single infrastructural project has been implemented or developmental work carried out. The [recent] fire has nothing to do with human error, it ignited on its own. READ MORE Slashing learner transport programme budget will have negative effect

“That is an indication that the landfill site is not managed effectively. We were not surprised by the fire because there’s no categorisation of the material being dumped at that site,” said Mtolo.

He said what is worrisome is that after the ANC-led municipalities deployed resources to put out the fire, Pappas did not show appreciation and accept that the fire was as a result of his and his council’s failure to contain the blaze due to the lack of programmes put in place to safeguard the site.

ALSO READ | uMngeni to investigate cause of fire at Curry’s Post landfill site

Pappas hit back in a scathing written response stating that the accusations are “completely” misplaced.

He said uMgungundlovu District Municipality is responsible for fire and rescue services for all local municipalities (except Msunduzi).

The vehicle that they [uMgungundlovu] sent did not have a functional pump and had to use a portable generator pump. When uMgungundlovu was asked to assist with water tankers they asked us to send e-mails instead of responding to the emergency. They further turned emergency vehicles away from a nearby water supply point and directed them away.

“The district sent one dysfunctional fire truck and a small vehicle to support. The small vehicle left after an hour. Less than 10 firefighters from the district were on site,” said Pappas.

He said his municipality has re-established critical committees that had collapsed under the ANC.

ALSO READ | Pappas unveils uMngeni’s new budget

These include the audit committee, municipal public accounts committee, the municipal financial disciplinary board, as well as the ethics committee.

“We must remind the ANC that in 18 months the new administration has achieved far more than it achieved over the past 28 years.

“The ANC Moses Mabhida [region] must do some serious introspection and concentrate on cleaning their own house, including bringing Mpofana and Msunduzi out of administration, delivering clean water and building an economy that can create jobs. These publicity stunts are a distraction and have no substance,” said Pappas.

uMgungundlovu District did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication