uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas applies for premier job in DA

By Witness Reporter

The mayor of uMngeni Municipality Chris Pappas has applied to be the KwaZulu-Natal premier should the DA take over the province in the elections next year.

In a statement, Pappas said the internal processes including interviews, exams and qualification checks have not been concluded.

He said the DA will make an announcement once they’ve finalised all the internal processes.

“I am still the mayor of the uMngeni Municipal council where we are working hard to turn around almost three decades of infrastructure backlogs, collapsed internal systems and severe financial mismanagement.

“We continue to make progress in addressing the many challenges and we are grateful for all the assistance, patience and hope,” said Pappas.