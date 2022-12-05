uMngeni Municipality considering selling its debtors’ book

Londiwe Xulu

uMngeni Municipality is considering selling its debtors’ books to firms that specialise in the recovery of debt.

This is to help recover debt owed to them.

In a statement released on Monday, mayor Christopher Pappas said selling the municipal books would hand all power to a private company to recover the debt legally.

He said this was different to their current contracted debt collectors.

Pappas said the municipality has been working to reduce the debt owed for outstanding rates and all other monies owed to the municipality.

He added the municipality was considering starting with the outstanding rates debt as these are linked to a fixed property which is an asset that can be used to recoup money owed.

Recovering debts owed to the municipality

Pappas said properties usually contain movable assets that can be attached to recover debts owed. He said they will then move on to electricity and rental debts owed to the municipality.

The municipality is working hard to ensure that the financial situation of the municipality continues to improve. Without funding we cannot rebuild years of decay and neglect nor can we progress towards building a better future

Pappas said last week saw Eskom attach a number of assets of municipalities across the country who owe them money.

This is to intensify their efforts to stabilise their own finances. This strategy is bearing positive results for Eskom.

Call for debts to be paid

“We urge all those with outstanding accounts to come forward and settle or enter into agreements with the municipality before we sell the debtors’ book,” said Pappas.

Earlier this year the municipality decreased the rate randage by 25% and added a number of rebates to help counter the effects of Covid-19, the July 2021 riots and the increasing costs of living

He added they were grateful to those who continue to pay for rates and services and to those who have come forward to settle their debts.