uMngeni Municipality to commence the revival of Howick Falls

Londiwe Xulu

While uMngeni Municipality is looking at finding other ways to revive the Howick Falls precinct after delays by the uMgungundlovu Economic Development Agency (Umeda), which was driving the project, the district municipality says that their plans are still on track.

Umeda were facilitating the upgrades at the Howick Falls.

On Thursday, uMngeni mayor, Chris Pappas, said one of the new administrator’s priorities was to revive the Howick Falls area, to attract more tourists to the town.

He added they will be working with various people including the public to gather ideas of what the precinct should look like.

The challenges that prevented us from intervening on the basics at the site have been the ongoing promises from Umeda.

He added the agency was given a R5 million grant from the Department of Economic Development, Environmental and Tourism Affairs (EDTEA) and there was a plan to use this grant to uplift the area.

Pappas said the project was supposed to be finished in June but nothing had been done.

I’ll be telling council this month that we are really being held back by the promise of R5 million when, if we look at the potential of public private partnerships and other revenues for developing the area, that R5 million is just a drop in the ocean.

Pappas said the Howick Falls precinct has, over the years, created job opportunities in uMngeni — with many people visiting the area — benefitting various businesses and institutions. However, later, crime, safety and infrastructure issues meant that the area was no longer the magnet that it once was for Howick.

He added there were bigger opportunities to redevelop the area faster and get it to a state where it will attract people to the Midlands town again.

The municipality has also seen a dramatic drop in the number of visitors to Howick during peak seasons. Pappas said they once received about 18 000 visitors but that has dropped to around 3 000.

Pappas said this month, they want to start driving this project on their own and will issue a notice to Umeda informing them that they have waited too long and that the delay was hampering them.

During the build-up in the planning process, we have said to the development agency that any work must benefit the local businesses and they’ve really dropped the ball on the first item. They have spent R150 000 on a Durban company.

In an online meeting with various people in the tourism industry, Pappas played a video of Graskop Gorge in the Mpumalanga province as an indication of what Howick Falls could look like.

He said Graskop had a similar opportunity to the one presenting itself in Howick and even though there might be differences, the falls had potential.

Spokesperson for uMgungundlovu District, Brian Zuma, said they were not aware that uMngeni was opting to do the project by themselves.