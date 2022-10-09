uMngeni Municipality workers blocked from repairing infrastructure

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Residents in Zenzane village near Nottingham Road allegedly blocked the R103 as they refused to allow the Umngeni Municipality to install prepaid meters and repair old infrastructure.

It is alleged that residents blocked the road on Saturday.

uMngeni Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas said the municipality has had numerous public meetings with the community.

He said they have also helped to register people for free basic electricity.

However, said Pappas, during the week, residents decided to chase municipal workers away with weapons.

Pappas said until residents allow the municipality to continue with the work of installing meters and replacing infrastructure it will not be restoring electricity.

“If we continue to restore electricity where there are illegal connections we will violate national electricity laws and risk the safety of our employees. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said Pappas.

Pappas further urged residents to abide by the law and allow the municipality to do its work.

He said uMngeni officials will meet with residents on Sunday morning.