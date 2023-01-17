uMngeni rejects Nersa’s 18.65 tariff increase

Witness Reporter

UMngeni Municipality has rejected the 18. 65% tariff increase by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

The uMngeni mayor, Christopher Pappas, said the initial increase request was set at an unbelievable 32%.

He said although the approved increase was less than the initial request, he is still opposed to it.

The failures of the national government and Eskom are now being passed on to the hard-working men and women of South Africa. We cannot remain silent as the sphere of local government, which has been empowered to advance the best interests of the local communities.

“This decision by NERSA and Eskom, and endorsed by President Ramaphosa, shows a complete lack of understanding of the difficulties that South Africans are currently facing. Many small businesses are not coping under the ridiculous stage 6 blackouts. With this and the tariff increase, they will be forced to close their doors or shed jobs to save costs: further increasing the levels of poverty, unemployment, and inequality.”

Pappas said the municipality was already burdened with high incidents of theft due to the rate of poverty, high losses due to theft and vandalism of infrastructure.

He said this was due to the collapse of the SAPS, and the increasing costs of maintenance of infrastructure due to the effects of the blackouts.

These increases will only intensify the problems that local government already face.

Pappas said they visited the Mlotshwa family in Karkloof whose house was engulfed in fire due to load shedding.

He said the family lost everything and this was one of many people in uMngeni that have experienced similar situations including losing food and appliances.

The uMngeni Municipality has worked hard to reduce the effects of load shedding by introducing solar streetlights and solar energy packages in informal settlements. Soon we will also introduce load shedding proof traffic lights (robots).

“We are now moving to establish a team that will be tasked with addressing the energy crisis locally. We will use all legislative powers to protect our residents and businesses from the failures that are being passed on to ordinary citizens,” said Pappas.

