uMngeni residents lauded for assisting strangers in need

By Nosipho Gumede

There are no words to thank you enough.

These are the words of uMngeni Ward 6 councillor Kate Janse van Rensburg, who was talking about the huge support that came from community members on Monday night following the horrific crash that occurred on the N3.

The victims were housed at the Hilton municipal hall where community members arrived in their numbers to help.

Janse van Rensburg described the overall response as phenomenal, saying they are very fortunate that they are close to the N3 and that they were able to help.

“The Hilton and uMngeni community have been so helpful. We even had people from Amber Valley phoning in saying they have spare beds if anyone needs and it was just so heartwarming how everybody opened up their homes, their wallets, and their lives to strangers in need and I think that’s what makes us South Africans.”

We had officials from uMngeni Municipality, our disaster management centre supplied blankets and mattresses and pillows, we also have medical supplies, and even baby wear.

Janse van Rensburg added that they also had people coming from surrounding lodges bringing phone chargers so the victims could charge their phones and communicate with their family members.

“Our local community in blue, which is a community security and safety initiative, was assisting at all the alternative routes with torches and reflector vests, directing traffic.”

Speaking about the victims of the accident, Janse van Rensburg said they had about 16 people stay overnight, while others arrived in the morning for food and a warm drink as they had been out on the road throughout the night.

“I think the most traumatising part was that some people were left stranded on the freeway because the SAPS had arrived and closed off the road, which made it impossible for some to come to the hall as they were stuck on the other side.”

“It’s very sad that people have lost their lives,” said an emotional Janse van Rensburg.

While speaking about a family from Johannesburg that was travelling back from a holiday in the Eastern Cape and ended up spending the night at the hall, the teary-eyed councillor said that it was so sad that a three-month-old baby lost his mother in the crash.

She added that the community has decided that since they are on the N3 corridors, it is vital to have this sort of support and a stockpile of essentials so they are going to find a holding place for the essentials and hopefully will be able to utilise them in future in situations like the N3 crash on Monday.

We have gone through trauma as a province before, you know, with the July unrest and severe floods, but at least now we know that when one message goes out, the community will be there to help.

“We had everyone from civic groups to small groups; we had kids coming in their pyjamas carrying food and supplies last night, so there are no words to say thank you enough on behalf of the people who were trying to deal with the situation.

“We are not going to let any of the food go to waste, we’ve reached out to charities and faith-based groups to come and assist us. We had teams from Estcourt come out last night handing out food to truck drivers and it’s just incredible what we can do when we all stand together.”

Speaking to The Witness, one of the survivors who asked to remain unnamed, expressed huge gratitude to the community, saying they were very grateful for the assistance with food and shelter for the night, as they had no idea what they were going to do especially as some of them were travelling with children.

Commenting on the Hilton community Facebook group, Gill Pike Nelson commended the community saying, “Wow. It’s just beautiful to hear how quickly a community comes together in an hour of need.”

Benita Joubert said, “Wow, well done people of Hilton and surrounds. What an amazing community.”

Makhosi Mchunu said, “Well done everyone. We need the spirit of ubuntu. God bless you more.”