uMngeni to demolish derelict building at Howick Falls

uMngeni Municipality will finally go ahead with demolishing the remains of the Gorge View Bush Golf building at the Howick Falls.

Businesses at the Howick Falls had called the building a criminal’s den because people who were staying there were allegedly dealing in and using drugs.

The building burned down in 2020, leaving just the walls standing, but it has continued to be used as a shelter.

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said Amafa has granted them permission to demolish this property. He added that the municipality has also approved a R200 000 budget to be used for a garden, the verge, trees and other maintenance.

We will begin work on reopening the road between the falls and Yard 41. More bins have been installed and the street lights have been repaired

He said the municipality has advertised requests for proposals to utilise the falls restaurant, the green-roofed covered area, Goddard Park and the Bush Golf site.

He added these requests will call in potential developers or managers to put forward proposals on how they will utilise the site under a lease agreement.

Sandy-Lyn Nield, a business owner at the falls who owns property next to the old bush golf premises, said she was glad something was finally being done with the property.

That building needs to be taken down. Until then, crime, drug dealing and the danger for the people [in the area] will continue. People want to visit the falls area but they are scared of what is happening.

Nield said she hopes the municipality will also clear the path leading to the bottom of the falls because a number of visitors want to use it.

She said visitors often ask how they can walk down but they always advise them against it, saying it isn’t safe.

Another business owner, who asked not to be named, said they appreciate the municipality’s efforts and hope residents and visitors will start coming.

The main issue about this property was the criminals that were staying there and hiding there after committing crime.

“We are hoping with this effort more businesses will come in and make the falls the beautiful place that it used to be,” said the business owner.