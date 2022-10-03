Umngeni traffic department short of vehicles

Londiwe Xulu

The uMngeni Municipality’s community services portfolio committee is still concerned about the shortage of vehicles for the traffic department.

The department relies on two working vehicles with others usually out of service. At times they only have one vehicle, transporting at least four officers at once.

The Witness previously reported that uMngeni traffic officers have had to use vehicles from other municipal departments, but since these vehicles are not marked, there were complaints from residents.

The issue of the shortage of vehicles was again raised in the last committee meeting with no solution or timeframe of when the department will finally be provided with vehicles.

ANC councillor Thulani Mthalane said they needed to get more information about the transport for the traffic department going into the festive season.

“We need to intensify our programmes. If there are not sufficient vehicles we might struggle,” he said.

Manager for traffic and licensing Xolani Nhlangulela said he had no idea about the progress of getting vehicles for his department, but he was promised it would be attended to.

The deputy mayor, Sandile Mnikathi, said: “We can’t have a department such as traffic and law enforcement being hampered by something as simple as requiring vehicles, it doesn’t make sense”.

Meanwhile, the renovations of a vehicle pound and office spaces for the traffic department on Campbell Road are almost complete.

The municipality will soon move impounded vehicles kept at the municipal parking lot to the renovated pound. There’s also concern about the number of accidents on the R617 caused by livestock.

The general manager for community services, Bongani Mpanza, said more than two accidents had occurred on the R617.

He said there is a team in the Local Economic Development unit that focuses on agriculture and that it was necessary to educate livestock owners.