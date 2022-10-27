Umngeni urged to fix errors on the list of names for waste programme

Estelle Sinkins

“If we don’t handle this matter correctly, the community will handle it in a way that will create problems.”

This was the warning issued by councillor Sizwe Sokhela during a heated debate on a new waste management and environmental programme, which is set to get underway in the uMngeni Municipality.

Project to employ 24 people

The project — “1 000 Jobs in Waste” — is being run by the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) and will employ 24 people on a temporary basis to clean streets, clear illegal dump sites in the municipality, assist with landfill site management, help sort recyclables and other tasks.

The wages for the workers will be paid by Edtea, but uMngeni will supply personal protective clothing, tools and transport where needed. Debating the issue at full council on Tuesday, ANC councillors asked for the implementation of the project to be delayed to correct errors made in the list of names presented to Edtea. The list was drawn up by Love Howick from its database, but councillors claimed details relating to wards and people’s contact details were wrong.

‘Delay start of programme to allow a correct list to be drawn up’

Addressing the speaker, councillor Janis Holmes, Sokhela said: “Chairperson, if you are not handling this matter correctly there will be a problem because these people will be expected to work in certain wards.

“We don’t have a problem adopting the list, but those are the issues that we need to raise. Anything that will happen, it will come back and haunt us as this council.”

Councillor Gladness Thandekile recommended that the council delay the start of the programme to allow a correct list to be drawn up. Holmes, however, stressed to the councillors that uMngeni couldn’t afford to delay the matter.

We either approve it today or we lose the opportunity entirely. Miss [Kimera] Pillay [from Edtea] has told me that I have to send the council resolution through to her today or we lose the opportunity.

Holmes said Edtea admitted there were flaws in the process and that the project steering committee — which will be made up of Holmes, councillors from wards benefiting from the programme, war room chairpersons and an Extended Public Works Programme officer — would have to ensure that didn’t happen again.

Councillors eventually agreed to pass the recommendations, despite the reservations, and said they supported a suggestion by uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas, to use voter registration details to confirm the addresses and contact details of people for the programme.