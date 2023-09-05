uMngeni-uThukela Water owed over R1 billion by KZN municipalities

By Chris Ndaliso

At least four of uMngeni-uThukela Water’s seven customer municipalities are in arrears with payment that exceeded 120 days, the entity said on Monday.

As of June 30, 2023, Umgeni Water, now renamed uMngeni-uThukela Water, had seven municipal customers — eThekwini Metro, Msunduzi Local Municipality and the district municipalities of uMgungundlovu, iLembe, Ugu, Harry Gwala and King Cetshwayo.

Until 2021, the uThukela District Municipality was a customer of Umgeni Water.

The organisation withdrew as bulk water services provider to the uThukela District Municipality following mutual cessation of a bulk supply agreement over outstanding and escalating debt by the municipality.

At the time, four of their seven customers were in arrears with payment that exceeded 120 days.

uThukela District Municipality also remained in arrears.

uMngeni-uThukela Water corporate stakeholder manager Shami Harichunder said the municipalities in arrears exceeding 120 days or more as of June 30, 2023 were Msunduzi Municipality (owing R613 043 674,91), Ugu District Municipality (owing R216 567 441,55), uMgungundulovu District Municipality (R101 512 831,52), King Cetshwayo District Municipality (R457 352 764,03), and uThukela District Municipality with a debt of R188 500 859.

The total owed by the municipalities mentioned above amounted to R1 576 977 571,01.

As of June 30, 2023, three municipal customers — eThekwini Metro, iLembe District Municipality and Harry Gwala District Municipality — were up-to-date with payments.

The impacts of persistent debt default are severe, and they include pressure on uMngeni-uThukela Water’s cash flow management, and increased credit losses or bad debt contribute to reduced profit.

Harichunder said:

Surplus or profits attained by uMngeni-uThukela are used, in part, to keep bulk drinking water tariffs within affordable limits, fund infrastructure projects and meet operational costs that ensure the organisation is able conduct its business effectively and deliver on its mandate.

He said payment plans have been signed with three municipalities that are in arrears — Ugu, uThukela and Msunduzi.

Harichunder said on July 1, following the reconfiguration of Umgeni Water and Mhlathuze Water as part of an institutional transformation initiative, a single water board was established to serve the entire province of KwaZulu-Natal.

“The water board has been named uMngeni-uThukela Water. This process was preceded by extension of Umgeni Water’s service area to incorporate the service area of Mhlathuze Water, the service areas of the 14 Water Services Authorities in KZN, the renaming of Umgeni Water to uMngeni-uThukela Water, disestablishment of Mhlathuze Water and transfer of Mhlathuze Water’s staff, assets and liabilities to Umgeni Water.