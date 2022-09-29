uMngeni wants to change its slogan to ‘Making Progress Together’

Londiwe Xulu

uMngeni Municipality will be changing its slogan from “People Centred Development” to “Making Progress Together”.

The slogan is said to speak to the collective efforts involved in the changes taking place in uMngeni.

This is according to a report that was tabled at on Wednesday’s full virtual council meeting. Councillor Thulani Mthalane asked for the costs of this plan to also be included in the report, which said cost-effective measures will be implemented in making these changes. The report was then approved.

Meanwhile, the municipality is also looking at replacing and refurbishing existing signage and the installation of new municipal signage on municipal buildings including offices and community facilities. The report from the mayor’s office also included pictures of various municipal properties that didn’t have any signage.

These included community halls, libraries and other municipal offices. Inputs from the mayor’s office were that the signage was important as it enhanced the image of the municipality and also contributes to residents having confidence in the municipality’s ability to deliver services.

As part of the new vision heralded by the new leadership, improving or replacing and refurbishing signage was vital.

Councillor Zine Dlamini said service delivery was not occurring at the rate promised to residents. She said there were other more important things needed by the public that the municipality can focus on. “Everyone knows where the offices are. We can change the signs but not now because we are still battling to respond to the people’s needs,” said Dlamini.

The speaker, Janis Holmes, said Dlamini’s concerns were noted but people still had to know where the municipal offices were. There was a report that showed some councillors don’t have anywhere to work and hold their war rooms.

Dlamini said the report showed there was also little response from government departments attending the war rooms because they had no place to meet. She added that at the moment council should rather look at giving services to the people than changing the signs.