uMngeni-uThukela Water working hard with eThekwini to keep beaches safe.

By Khethukuthula Xulu

As holidaymakers prepare to flock to the KZN coast for the annual December festive season, uMngeni-uThukela Water says it is working intensively with the eThekweni Metro to prevent effluent from polluting rivers and beaches.

The tourism sector is in a tailspin over concerns that high seaside E-coli levels will result in beaches being closed to the detriment of a sector reliant on the seasonal summer influx of visitors.

Addressing the media at the release of the group’s annual financial results, acting chief operations manager Sanele Mazibuko said uMngeni-uThukela was working with eThekwini to ensure that wastewater effluent didn’t end up in the sea.

Our work is to get the wastewater treatment plants to comply, especially the ones located upstream and in the north. We have to ensure that untreated wastewater does not end up in rivers and then eventually into the sea.

“We have done our conditional assessments to deal with issues. In December people will be swimming in the beaches with no issues,” assured Mazibuko.

uMngeni-uThukela says there are no planned interruptions scheduled for the festive season and that it is confident it has sufficient water to supply all its customers.

Mazibuko confirmed that all the flood-damaged infrastructure has been fully repaired and that further investments in infrastructure will be made to increase capacity and to provide further assurance in terms of the risk of future flooding.

Welcoming the group’s unqualified audit report, chairperson of the board advocate Vusi Khuzwayo highlighted that the Auditor-General (AG) noted that uMngeni-uThukela water had “consistently maintained a high quality of bulk water supply and had also put in place measures to minimise the loss of resources through undertaking asset repairs and the rehabilitation of its key infrastructure assets.”

For the year 2022/23, a sum of R179,3 million was spent on bulk infrastructure augmentation, expansion, upgrades and rehabilitation projects.

The impact of floods last year was significant as aqueducts 1 and 2 were damaged, which affected the water supply in eThekwini, but we can report that they have both been repaired.

He said the utility had achieved implementation of 92% of its planned initiatives, which he described as “an excellent performance for the year”.

The operations of uMngeni-uThukela water is funded by revenue from two primary activities, bulk water sales and wastewater management.

Khuzwayo said the organisation maintained its strong financial position despite challenging times. Net revenue grew to R5,3 billion with a surplus of R1,2 billion.

The balance sheet reserves were also strengthened.

Despite growing revenue to R5,2 billion, uMngeni-uThukela Water says its gross profits have dropped significantly due to a steep rise in costs associated with the April flooding experienced throughout large parts of the province.

Group chief financial officer Thami Mkhwanazi said it was a challenging year for the utility, not only in terms of the impact of environmental factors, but also the costs related to the amalgamation of Umgeni and uThukela into one organisation following the minister of water and sanitation’s decision to combine the two operations.

We started a financial year on a low recovering from the floods. The minister of water and sanitation also gazetted a reconfiguration that meant we had to combine the two organisations, uMhlathuze Water and Umgeni Water, this was all occurring during a tough economic climate.

The organisation reported that maintenance costs had increased by 38% and that there was also a steep hike in the purchase cost of purification chemicals.

Mkhwanazi said, however, that uMngeni-uThukela was pleased to announce that all flood-related repairs were now complete.

Regarding possible tariff increases, Mkhwanazi said the utility had no direct contact with residents in terms of billing; however it has entered into agreements with some municipalities like eThekwini.

“The agreement that we have entered into with eThekwini is cost plus four percent, so we shouldn’t see a spike in tariffs to residents as the cost is the expenditure that the municipality had already incurred,” he added.