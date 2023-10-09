Umvoti water crisis

By Londiwe Xulu

Residents from a large part of Umvoti Municipality, who are forced to share water from the rivers and springs with animals, said they were lucky they haven’t contracted cholera.

For months, various areas, including Matimatolo and Muden, have been without clean water.

Residents said although uMzinyathi District does provide them with water tankers, they are not consistent.

“Sometimes, I wish it could be elections every month because only then do we get to see progress and have safe drinking water.

“Our livestock are dying; we are scared of getting sick because the water we drink from these rivers is not clean, and we often share it with livestock,” said one of the residents, who asked not to be named.

ALSO READ | Commission releases damning report on KZN water crisis

The resident added that they were also receiving mistreatment from the drivers of the water tankers, who at times prevented people from getting water if they didn’t have big barrels.

Your mood gets ruined when the water tanker finally arrives because of the driver’s attitude. We are in desperate need for water, but the way [the drivers] treat us is unfair. [It’s a wonder] we’ve never had cases of cholera because of the water we drink.

Another resident, Thobile Nxele, said they have taps, but she can’t remember the last time water flowed from them.

“The water infrastructure in our communities is nothing but statues because we don’t get any water from it. We are always promised a better life by politicians, but when it’s time to deliver, they are nowhere to be found. We have to wake up early in the morning with buckets and sit at rivers and springs that are also drying out. If you are late, you will have dirty water with cow dung. This is not life,” said Nxele.

Ward 2 councillor Zwakushiwo Zondi confirmed that there were water challenges in the area and added that the district was, however, trying to assist. Zondi said vandalism of infrastructure, illegal connections and shortage of water tankers were some of the district’s challenges.

Our people need to also understand that water infrastructure belongs to us and we need to all play a part in ensuring that it is safe. Some of the springs and rivers that residents use are drying up, but also people are not taking care of them. I’m very worried about the upkeep of them as some people are even throwing refuse and dirty diapers near them.

He further urged residents to keep the areas where they fetch water from clean, and always purify water before drinking it.

ALSO READ | Declaring a water state of disaster is not a solution, says Mchunu

Spokesperson for uMzinyathi District, Nkanyiso Cebekhulu said the district was aware of water challenges in some areas, but they provide water tankers to ensure that residents have safe drinking water. He, however, conceded that these water tankers were not always available.

Cebekhulu said out of 34 water tankers in the district, only 23 of them are operational, while the rest are in need of repairs.

“Some areas in the district do have infrastructure but, due to the source of water, they are not operational. When the water source is available, you find that our infrastructure is not working properly so we have to budget again for something that was in a good condition and that costs the municipality millions of rands,” said Cebekhulu.

He added some areas that had water supply no longer receive water due to illegal connections and tampering with water infrastructure.

ALSO READ | Calls for urgent intervention in water crisis on KZN south coast