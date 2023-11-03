Unemployed teachers march to KZN premier’s office to raise grievances

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Unemployed teachers from different parts of the province marched to the premier’s office on Thursday, where they submitted a memorandum of demands.

Dressed in black, the unemployed teachers said they are tired of sitting at home with qualifications while there is a shortage of teachers in schools.

They said they want KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to intervene, claiming that the Department of Education has failed to help them.

Speaking to The Witness, Mfanele Mncube expressed frustration over the situation.

He pointed out that it is concerning to note that there are qualified teachers who have been unemployed for over a decade, while more people are graduating as teachers.

We want to know why the Department of Education is not hiring us because we know that there is a shortage in school. We have tried to engage with them but they are not giving us any direction. That is why we have decided to ask for the premier’s intervention. We are sitting at home while there is one teacher for seventy pupils in a class, which is unacceptable.

“Other classes are empty and the teachers have to teacher an over-crowded classroom because of the shortage. Even school principals are complaining about the shortage,” he said.

He added that what makes them more frustrated is that the department has the money to hire thousands of assistant teachers who are not even qualified while teachers like him sit at home.

“They always say that they do not have money but they have money to pay assistant teachers because they want to exploit them. The assistants are not even there to help but they are sent there to fill the shortage that the schools are facing. Most of these assistant teachers are not even qualified to be standing in front of the pupils,” he said.

Zanele Msomi said when she graduated she had hoped that she would get a job.

Even when you know that there is a vacancy at a certain school, when you submit your CV they tell you there is nothing but you see them taking their relatives in. Apart from being unemployed there is also a lot of corruption when there are vacancies.

KZN government spokesperson, Bongi Gwala, confirmed that they received the memorandum and also engaged with the unemployed teachers.

“We are looking at the memorandum and it will be shared with the premier as well. We will also engage the Department of Education.”

Department of Education spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said they sympathise with the unemployed educators.