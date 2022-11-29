Unemployment rate down to 32.9%

Nompilo Kunene

South Africa’s unemployment rate is down 1% in the third quarter of 2022.

According to Statistics South Africa’s (StatsSA’s) Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) released on Tuesday, South Africa’s unemployment rate fell to 32.9% in the third quarter of 2022 from 33.9% in the second quarter.

The drop follows falls of 0.6 and 0.8 percentage points in the second and first quarters of the year respectively, the official statistics agency said.

Unemployment stood at 35.3% at the end of 2021.

StatsSA said 204 000 jobs were added in the third quarter, especially in manufacturing, trade, construction and transport.

“The number of unemployed persons decreased by 269 000 to 7.7 million and discouraged workseekers also decreased by 54 000 to 3.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter,” Stats SA said.

However, StatsSA said the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement increased by 264 000 between the two quarters, resulting in a net increase of 210 000 in the not economically active population.

Youth unemployment

The statistics agency said the country’s youth remain the most vulnerable in the labour market, with young people aged between 15 and 34 having an unemployment rate of 45.5% – even higher than that reported for the expanded unemployment definition.

“The total number of unemployed youth decreased by 182 000 to 4.6 million in Q3:2022. There was an increase of 25 000 in the number of employed youth during the same period.”

“The increase in employment and the decrease in unemployment among the youth resulted in a decrease in the youth unemployment rate by one percentage point,” said StatsSA.

According to United Nation’s International Labour Organisation, South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in Sub-Saharan Africa.