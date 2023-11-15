Unemployment rate drops to pre Covid-19 levels in SA

By Clive Ndou

The South African economy has recovered all the jobs it shed during the devasting Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted business operations across the country.

According to the quarterly labour force survey figures released by Statistics SA on Tuesday, the country’s unemployment rate dropped to 31,9% in the third quarter — reaching the level at which the unemployment rate was before the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.

The drop in the unemployment figure was a continuation of a trend which started in the second quarter, when the number of unemployed people dropped to 32,6%.

While the improvement helps the ANC in its elections campaign, as the drop in unemployment figures was an indicator that under the ruling party government, the country’s economic situation was stabilising.

DA spokesperson on employment and labour, Michael Cardo, said the stats were confirmation that the ANC-led government has failed the unemployed.

A deeper analysis of the data reveals that the ANC’s inability to ensure a stable power supply is exacerbating the unemployment crisis, particularly among young South Africans. Young people aged between 15 and 34 years old are overwhelmingly locked out of opportunity: 43,4% of them are unable to contribute meaningfully to the economy. This translates to 4,6 million young South Africans that have been failed by the ANC.

However, ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhegu Motsiri, said the improvement in employment statistics was a reflection of the efforts which the ruling party has been making to revive the economy following the damage caused by Covid-19.

The improvement in our employment statistics is testament to our ongoing efforts to address economic challenges and create opportunities for sustainable employment as promised in the ANC’s 2023 manifesto.

“We will not rest until we have reshaped and rebuild South Africa into a fairer, more inclusive and prosperous society,” she said.