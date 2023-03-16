Unions call off their strike

Khethukuthula Xulu

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) and National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW) have called off the public service strike action that was scheduled for Friday, March 17.

The unions served the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) with a notice to strike on March 8, with the intention of joining and supporting the strike that was initiated and activated by other unions in the public service in the previous weeks.

According to Sapu, while pursuing the strike, there were engagements initiated by the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) to resolve the impasse through facilitation.

Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said the union participated in the facilitation at the same time mobilising members to resume a strike action on Friday. He said the facilitation process resulted in a settlement agreement by parties involved.

“We wish to confirm that Sapu and …NUPSAW, Nehawu and Denosa are the unions that signed the settlement agreement to resolve the impasse. The settlement agreement also outlines that there is provision made and agreed to by parties that there will be augmentation of the 3% salary increase of 2022/2023 during the negotiations and conclusion of 2023/2024 wage negotiations.

“And currently through the action, we have taken as labour by boycotting the current wage negotiations until the 2022/2023 dispute is resolved, this has resulted in employer increasing the offer from 4.7% to 7% which we will still fight to improve with augmentation on our return to the bargaining table,” said Thobakgale.

Thobakgale said Sapu has signed an agreement at the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC) on the increase of the service allowance which was stagnant since 2001 from R400 to R700 backdated to April 1, 2022 before the end of March 2023.

He said that agreement had a provision that the unions could re-negotiate the service allowance agreement during the 2023/2024 financial year.

“This settlement has also brought back confidence in collective bargaining that the employer has severely compromised in the recent past. As a revolutionary union we had to take whatever measures to protect the gains of our members including collective bargaining and protect this right that our members enjoy,” said Thobakgale.