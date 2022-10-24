‘Unite or risk exclusion,’ Griquas in Kokstad told

Andile Moshoeshoe

The Griquas in Kokstad were told to unite or they would be excluded from municipal programmes.

This is because their factional battles over the legitimacy of their groups are causing confusion as to which group should be given official attention by the authorities.

They were also told that there is only one king, MisuZulu KaZwelithini, in KZN and that the town of Kokstad does not have a legitimate traditional leader/tribe listed in the traditional leaders’ provincial government framework.

This was said at a meeting last week, attended by Kokstad Mayor Lwanda Madikizela, municipal manager Sipho Zwane, deputy mayor Karen Walker and the East Griqualand People’s Trust.

Madikizela made it clear that he has met a number of different structures of the Griquas with people claiming to be leaders, so it would be difficult for his municipality to work closely with them if they don’t come up with one voice.

We have a problem where some of you are claiming to be kings while we know of only one king, MisuZulu KaZwelithini, and Kokstad according to Cogta does not have a traditional leader

He warned that if they don’t unite they will run the risk of being excluded from the municipal programmes.

He said a meeting was previously held with various leaders and rolepayers where it was explained that Kokstad does not have a legitimate traditional leader.

He added it was made very clear by Cogta that traditional communities who want to have their traditional leader should apply via the department and follow all the processes stating their case.

The land claim representative, Cyril Gangerdine, suggested the mayor and municipality should call all the Griquas to one meeting to state their case, because by allowing everyone to come forward “the municipality will be confusing itself and cause more divisions”.