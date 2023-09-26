Uniting Msunduzi’s peace officers

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality is contemplating the amalgamation of peace officers from different units into a single unit.

The city council took a decision for the establishment of a single law enforcement unit around 2015, but the decision has been stalled since then.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba has, according to a recent Mpac report, instructed the public safety and emergency services unit to fast-track the implementation of the single law enforcement unit.

According to the report, the city has a legal mandate to provide safety and security to its citizens.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the process was still in its planning stages.

The municipality is currently looking at what can be done in terms of enforcement using the resources that exist internally in order to start implementing the council resolution. There are a lot of by-law violations that are happening in the city. The municipality is committed to reinstating law and order in the city.

She said the weekly inspections and compliance notices issued by various departments are testimony to the fact that the city is working towards getting its house in order.

“Penalties are imposed where transgressions are identified. The single law enforcement strategy will assist in aggressively dealing with the issue of by-law violations,” she said.

DA councillor in Msunduzi, Ross Strachan said a single law enforcement unit would be more effective, especially in cases of water and electricity theft.

He said empowering this unit with arresting powers will make it easy to enforce the city’s by-laws.

The law enforcement officers in the city have been taking strain because of a lack of resources and being segregated according to business units.

IFP uMgungundlovu chairperson and Msunduzi councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said there is no need for peace officers to be segregated according to different business units in the municipality.

He said there was also a need to increase the number of these law enforcers.

Ntombela said in addition to the shortage of peace officers, there was also an issue of these officers being under-resourced.

“All by-laws in the city are for the entire municipality irrespective of what business units exist in the municipality. Water and sanitation, or building, whoever is a peace officer should be empowered to intervene when they come across transgressions.”

It should not be a matter of peace officers for this unit not being able to attend to by-law transgression/s of another unit. A single law enforcement unit for the city is the way to go. However, it needs to be taken into cognisance that the existing officers are under-resourced.

He said an unarmed officer is vulnerable to the whoonga addicts and to any other “lawbreaker”.

“Whoonga addicts — when they are high — are a threat to anyone especially if someone is unarmed. If Safe City picks up criminal activity at one point, how long is it going to take the peace officers to get there? They don’t have vehicles. They are unarmed. The idea of one law enforcement is good but let us resource them,” said Ntombela.