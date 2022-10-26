Unroadworthy trucks, bad driver behaviour behind N3 accidents

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Trucks not stopping at the compulsory stops, unroadworthy trucks, and bad driver behaviour are contributing to the escalating road crashes on the N3 stretch at Town Hill.

This has been reiterated by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), which said the issue of non-compliance was causing crashes in the vicinity of the Peter Brown interchange, near Town Hill in Pietermaritzburg.

Over the weekend, another accident occurred where two trucks crashed and caused serious traffic congestion and delays on the N3 Toll Route.

Due to the accident, both south- and northbound carriageways were affected on Saturday morning.

The crash followed shortly after 10 people were injured in a massive accident involving three trucks and five cars on the N3 near Peter Brown off-ramp on Friday morning.

Sanral told The Witness that they are aware of the sharp increase in crashes, especially involving trucks, in the area.

Dumisani Nkabinde, Sanral’s regional manager of the Eastern region, blamed driver behaviour. Nkabinde said the agency has explored engineering options and implemented traffic management during construction as prescribed by the South African Road Traffic Signs manual (Sartsma).

A traffic management plan (TMP) is produced by the contractor for every change during the construction stage, Nkabinde said.

He said Sanral has also released media statements on several occasions regarding the roadworks taking place and, unfortunately, the location of where the work is taking place at the notorious Town Hill section of the N3 requires drivers to take extra precautions.

“We have gone beyond our normal traffic accommodation requirements in terms of the South African Road Traffic Signs Manual requirements,” said Nkabinde.

“We have undertaken independent road safety audits, additional signage, lighting, road marking, LED road studs, and reduced speeds, as some of the additional measures.

We have also undertaken additional lighting and signage [so that] trucks can abide by the compulsory stop before engaging low gear. RTI is also undertaking enforcement and we intend to reinforce this with the addition of the National Traffic Police presence soon.

Nkabinde said every effort is made to ensure accidents are cleared as soon as they happen so as not to have a negative impact on the economy.

He said the area project is set to be completed by December this year. Beyond the construction, Nkabinde said there will be surveillance undertaken to monitor this section of the N3 together with enforcement.

“As indicated, this has been a notorious section of the N3 where accidents have occurred. We are considering options for the future realignment of the N3 over this section,” he said.

The KZN Department of Transport said they were also aware of the road accidents that have occurred on the N3.

The department has been on the ground and has been assisting with redirecting motorists to alternative routes. The Department of Economic Development can provide a detailed [account of the] impact on the economy as this is their core function.

“The department has ensured various measures to keep the roads safe, which include law enforcement, infrastructure and road signals for motorists. We again appeal to road users to exercise all necessary measures in keeping road safety a priority,” said the department.