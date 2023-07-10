Update: Chaos on N3 after six trucks were torched

By Chris Ndaliso

The Road Freight Association (RFA) has questioned the effectiveness of the country’s police and security cluster’s intelligence capabilities following the torching of six trucks on the N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass on Sunday.

Armed men are believed to have forced the truck drivers out of their trucks before setting them alight.

No injuries were reported.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Ambulance hijacker leads police, traffic cops on wild N3 chase

RFA chief executive Gavin Kelly said at this stage they have no idea why the trucks were torched and who the perpetrators are.

We have seen this [attacking trucks] on the N3 for the past five or seven years. There is no proper security visibility on this road. This is the busiest route in the country. We have 3 500 freight vehicles moving north and south everyday, so that’s over 7 000 freight vehicles per day.

He explained that the N3 presents multiple choke points, which, from a offensive perspective, make it a favourable target for attacks.

This is primarily due to the traffic congestion commonly experienced at these choke points, such as at Van Reenen’s Pass.

One of the things that baffles us is that for this sort of thing to happen there must be some sort of planning. Somebody must know about it so where are our intelligence resources in terms of the SAPS or the security structures in the country? We have seen this happening on the N3 and other routes over the last five to seven years.

“Surely by now we should have far more patrolling on the route or at least substations or sector stations that can quickly deal with this sort of thing,” he said.

ALSO READ | Van Reenen’s Pass to reopen shortly after six trucks torched

Kelly said the incident was part of a “co-ordinated attack” on the road freight sector.

“Both the specific spot on the N3, as well as the timing, were chosen to cause the best outcome in terms of mayhem and disruption.

“Our sector [trucks] carries 80% of the goods that are moved in and around South Africa, as well as for those countries that trade with international markets and use South African ports for import and export.

“Those who attack the road leg of logistics supply chains need to understand that the long-term effects will bring greater destruction to employment levels and will result in further job losses, as businesses and supporting sectors shrink and trade moves away from South Africa,” he said.

He said a calculation of capital losses (assets and cargoes) of the six trucks destroyed could amount to “anything between R18 million to R60 million”.

He said the precision of the attack was worrying, and that this was well planned and efficiently implemented.

Kelly said if the perpetrators are the same grouping that has been behind such attacks across the country over the past six years, then action needs to be taken against those who promote, plan and implement such criminal actions.

If this is indeed the work of the All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF-SA) and its counterparts relating to the employment of illegal foreigners in the road freight [or any other] sector, then the responsible Department of Employment and Labour, and its inspection structures, must ensure that their responsibility to protect employees and employers from non-compliant labour practices is strictly and swiftly applied.

ALSO READ | WATCH | N3 open again after truck fire

Traffic on the access route linking four provinces came to a standstill.

By Sunday afternoon, the recovery and clean up was still in progress, with traffic being accommodated using contraflow on the Durban-bound freeway.

All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi said even though they did not know who was behind the incident, it was not a surprise.

Nyathi said it has been about six years since truck drivers have raised the issue of employing illegal immigrants in the industry but with no forthcoming solution.

“We get only empty promises from the government and no implementation.

“The government is not willing to deal with this problem, instead they continue to set up task teams and commissions which are not producing solutions to the problem.

“There is no need for investigations into the matter, companies that are the cause of the problem are known and they should be heavily penalised and closed down if they continue to disregard legal labour practices,” said Nyathi.

According to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the trucks were burned shortly before 1 am. At the time, the N3 Toll Route was closed in the area. Northbound traffic heading to Johannesburg was stopped at Tugela Plaza, while southbound traffic heading to Durban was stacked at the top of Van Reenen’s Pass.

By Sunday afternoon the southbound lanes on Van Reenen’s Pass were open, accommodating both directions of traffic using contraflow.

ALSO READ | Newly constructed N3 highway near Peter Brown bridge needs repairing

Operations manager Thania Dhoogra said the northbound carriageway will remain closed until repairs can be completed and the road deemed safe for passage.

“Please slow down and continue to approach the area with caution.

“Our engineers are at the scene doing assessment on the extent of the damage on the road and the measurement of the affected part of the road.

“They will then submit a report on their assessment and then proper action will be taken,” she said.

KZN police evaded a question about the intelligence or lack thereof.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the Van Reenen’s detectives are investigating cases of malicious damage to property.