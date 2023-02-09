Update: Flaming car runs into fuel station

Londiwe Xulu

Those who witnessed the high drama as a burning vehicle rolled straight into a petrol station in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday morning, said it was a miracle there wasn’t an explosion and that no one was injured.

According to witnesses, a Toyota Etios caught fire at the traffic signal at the intersection of Alexandra Road and Alan Paton Avenue. The driver managed to stop the vehicle and jumped out with a woman and a child who were inside the car.

Videos of the incident showed the flaming vehicle then rolling down the slope, across the traffic lights and straight towards the Sasol service station on Alan Paton Avenue.

By sheer luck, it was stopped by a safety bumper at the garage.

Allegations: Driver told not to use car

The driver of the vehicle refused to comment when approached by The Witness.

Sources alleged that the vehicle was being used by one of the e-hailing services.

A voice note that circulated on WhatsApp, allegedly by the owner of the vehicle, said the driver was told not to use the vehicle because there were issues with its wiring.

The person is heard saying that the driver used the vehicle to transport a child to school despite his warning.

Eyewitnesses recall incident

Bystander, Mhlabunzima Memela, who was at the service station to buy coffee when the drama unfolded, said he heard a commotion and saw the car on fire at the traffic lights.

There was a lot of traffic but some people tried to assist. Someone tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but the fire was already huge. The brake wiring in the car must’ve caught fire and the car rolled straight towards the garage, still in flames and hit the petrol pump barrier, then came to a halt.

He said petrol attendants and patrons of the service station ran for their lives. He added that he also reversed his car out of the service station, shocked at what had happened and scared of what could happen.

Memela said it took courage from him and others who risked their lives to get fire extinguishers from the service station to control the almost roof-high flames.

In less than five minutes, myself, the petrol attendants and another young man who came to assist had put out the fire. Everyone grabbed fire extinguishers and used the high-pressure water system to control the fire and ensure it didn’t cause any damages to the garage. The young man grabbed a hose pipe and assisted.

He said the Msunduzi Fire Department arrived on the scene after they had completely extinguished the fire with the help of the petrol attendants.

I doff my hat to the brave team of Sasol service station who came to join me while risking my life. We could not see the driver of the vehicle that was on fire, but we are happy he is alive and there was no damage done to the garage. The owners of the garage should be grateful to their employees. It would only be fair to reward them for saving their property.

He added that had the car hit the petrol pumps, the effects could’ve been tragic.

Memela said when they were busy putting out the fire, a tow truck driver blocked the traffic from getting close to the service station.

KZN Private Ambulance staff said the manager of the service station was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but had no injuries.

Petrol attendants who spoke to The Witness said they panicked when they saw the vehicle rolling towards the service station.

My first thought was the worry of an explosion and I ran but when I noticed that it had stopped and others were rushing to assist, I also went. It was, however, a scary moment because we were not sure how safe it was.

He added that he also thought of what happened in Boksburg, Gauteng, where over 30 people died after a petrol tanker that was stuck under a low bridge exploded.

Another witness who saw the car on fire at the traffic lights said like other drivers who were on Alan Paton Avenue and Alexandra Road when the car was on fire, she also panicked when it rolled towards the service station.

The witness said as the incident had happened during the morning rush hour, there was a lot of traffic in the area.

When it rolled towards the station, a lot of cars started reversing and others reversed onto the verges. I think moving far from the scene as fast as possible was on everyone’s minds. I also panicked thinking there would be a Pietermaritzburg-Boksburg explosion.

She added even though everything lasted for few minutes, it was frightening.

Another driver said he was driving with his four-year-old son when the vehicle rolled into the service station.

My first thought was to get as far as possible from this car to save myself and my son in case of an explosion. I thought of the Boksburg explosion and seeing a vehicle in flames going straight to the garage, I had to save ourselves. I was glad to learn that no one was injured.

Wandile Mthembu from the Sasol service station said the staff was frightened but they were grateful no one was injured.