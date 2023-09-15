Update: Grey’s Hospital security guards embark on strike action

By Zama Myeza

Grey’s Hospital staff were denied entry or exit from the hospital yesterday morning by security guards, who blocked all entrances, protesting over pay and working conditions.

When The Witness arrived on scene, the gates at the entrance to the hospital were locked with chains and hospital staff were standing outside, waiting for the gates to be opened.

This caused traffic congestion on the roads leading to the hospital, as the cars of staff that were supposed to enter the hospital were all parked along the roads.

Staff that had been working on Wednesday night could not leave the hospital after their shift, and the morning staff could not enter to relieve the night staff.

“We were really worried about our patients because the staff members that were working all night had not rested. We were just standing outside with no way of getting in,” said one of the nurses of the hospital.

The security guards claim that the security company contracted to the hospital has not been meeting the workers’ demands with regard to the payment of their salaries and bonuses.

“We don’t even know when our official pay day is. We do not receive our bonuses on time and some of us don’t even receive them at all,” said one of the security guards at the hospital.

Mazwi Ngubane, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) regional secretary, said they had previously submitted two memorandums, which had been ignored.

Our workers have no uniform, they don’t get paid on time … and some get dismissed from work without the proper procedures being followed. We just want our members to be treated properly in their place of work.

The security guards with Nehawu were peacefully protesting outside the main entrance to the hospital, holding signs with their demands written on them.

There were no reports of patients at the hospital being harmed during the protest.

The hospital board, the security company concerned and Nehawu had a meeting to address all the issues raised by the hospital security guards.

They agreed to meet again in seven days to discuss a way forward with the management of the security company.

In the meantime, work at the hospital has resumed and is back to normal.

The Witness was unable to get comment from the security company yesterday.