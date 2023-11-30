Update: Men who allegedly raped security officers to appear in court

By Chris Ndaliso

The eight men suspected to be behind the rape of three female security officers in one of the KZN Transport Department’s premises in Durban stood no chance of evading the police.

In the early hours of Monday, the gunmen are alleged to have gained entry into the department’s Merebank premises, held the security guards hostage and stole state valuables.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the men, armed with firearms and knives, allegedly took turns in raping the three security guards.

He said since the crime was reported, the police have been on the trail of the suspects.

“They could not resist arrest or try to manoeuvre their way out because we cornered them. We found them in groups in different areas. The police have their eyes and ears on the ground through intelligence, so criminals can no longer do as they wish terrorising our communities,” said Netshiunda.

The men are alleged to have robbed the department of equipment worth over R280 000.

The men, aged between 19 and 39, will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

LifeLine Pietermaritzburg executive director Sinikiwe Biyela said since South Africa is not a safe country, employers must consider putting certain measures in place to protect female employees. Biyela said night shift work was more risky, especially for female employees.

While one cannot guarantee safety of their night duty staff, measures like giving them wireless panic buttons that are linked to armed response security could go a long way as a security measure. Women should also be trained in self defense and paired with male security guards where possible.

“Sadly, it looks like this was a planned attack,” said Biyela.