Update | No injuries after burning car crashed into petrol station

Londiwe Xulu

There were no injuries reported as a result of a burning car rolling into a petrol station in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday morning.

According to witnesses, a Toyota Etios caught fire by the robot at the intersection of Alexandra Road and Alan Paton Avenue.

The driver managed to stop the vehicle and jumped out of it with a woman and a child.

The witnesses said a few minutes later, the flaming vehicle rolled straight into the Sasol Garage on Alan Paton Avenue and by luck, stopped at a safety bumper.

Car on fire crashes into petrol bowser at a petrol station in Pietermaritzburg, KZN.

The driver of the vehicle refused to comment.

Witnesses

Mhlabunzima Memela who was at the garage during the incident said he heard commotion and saw a car on fire at the robot.

There was a lot of traffic with some people trying to assist. Someone tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but the fire was already huge. The brakes in the car must’ve caught fire and the car rolled straight into the garage still in flames and hit the petrol pump barrier then came to a halt.

He said the petrol attendants and people who were at the garage all ran for their lives.

He added he also reversed his car out of the garage shocked at what had happened and scared of what could’ve happened.

In less than five minutes, myself, the petrol attendants and another young man who came to assist had put out the fire. Everyone grabbed fire extinguishers and the hydroponic water system to control the fire and ensure it doesn’t cause any damages to the garage. The young man grabbed a hose pipe and assisted.

Emergency services

He said the Msunduzi Fire Department arrived when they had completely extinguished the fire with the petrol attendants.

KZN Private Ambulance said the manager of the garage was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but had no injuries.