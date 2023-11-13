Update: Police officer shot and killed on Oribi Road, Pietermaritzburg

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A police officer has been murdered in an alleged road rage incident in Oribi Road, Pietermaritzburg around 8am.

It is alleged that the officer, who cannot be named until his next of kin is informed, was off-duty at the time of the incident. He allegedly had an altercation with the suspect and they both drew firearms.

A community member who spoke to The Witness, said she was preparing to go to town when she heard several gunshots being fired outside her house.

“At first I thought it was fireworks up until my child called me to come outside as someone had been shot. They were overtaking each other. Someone was wrong between both of them. This incident has left us in shock as a community. It’s the first time we have witnessed such a thing,” she said.

ALSO READ | One person killed in shooting on Oribi Road, Pietermaritzburg

Another person said it is fortunate that this incident occurred when children were already in school.

“Life is short. We are traumatised as a community”.