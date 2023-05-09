Update: Police probing murder case after boy (15) accidently shoots brother dead

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 15-year-old boy from Stanger allegedly accidentally shot and killed his brother (14).

According to initial reports from the scene, the boys were allegedly playing with a gun that was accidentally discharged and killed one of them.

The police had initially said the gun belonged to the boys’ late father, but later changed and said it actually belonged to the boys’ late uncle.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, investigations into how the boys got hold of the firearm are underway at KwaDukuza SAPS.

However KwaDukuza SAPS confirmed that the older brother was looking for a cellphone in one of the bedrooms when he came across the firearm in a cupboard next to the bed.

“The firearm belonged to the boys’ late father, when he found it he allegedly pointed it to his brother and that is when it was discharged and killed him.”