UPDATE | R103 to be closed for Lynnfield bridge demo

By Akheel Sewsunker

The R103 will be closed at night due to the Lynnfield bridge deck demolition over the coming week.

Sanral has provided updated dates and times for the process to be completed. It will not be completed from September 20, as previously stated but from September 23 to 25.

Jason Lowe, the eastern region project manager said that it will affect both east and west bound traffic.

“Intermittent full closures will take place at Lynnfield Park interchange with both the R103 Westbound and Eastbound traffic being unable to cross under the Lynnfield Bridge during the said times.

“The closures are due to the demolition of half of the Lynnfield bridge on the N3 Durban bound as part of the N3 construction process. The traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), will manage and monitor the diversion of traffic during both sessions,” said Lowe.

The new times are as follows:

September 23

8pm to 8:30pm – Close R103 and proceed to break the bridge structure

8:30pm to midnight– Continue breaking the concrete structure

midnight to 4:30am – Complete breaking

4.30am to 5am – Clean and reopen R103 allowing for traffic to flow

8pm to 8:30pm – Close R103 and proceed to break the bridge structure

8:30pm to midnight– Continue breaking the concrete structure

midnight to 4:30am– Complete breaking

4:30am to 5am – Clean and reopen R103 allowing for traffic to flow

Motorists are advised to use other routes during this time.

Instead of using the N3 North Bound, motorists are advised to use Umlaas Road interchange offramp to access Lion Park and Camperdown.

Motorists who use the N3 South Bound, are advised to use Ashburton interchange to access Lynnfield Park and the Ibhubesi Industrial Park.

SANRAL wishes to apologise to the motoring public for any inconvenience caused during the road closure. This is an unavoidable consequence of the road improvements. Attempts have been made to minimise disturbances as far as possible and closures have been restricted to hours when traffic is at its lowest level,” said Lowe.

The times are subject to change to due inclement weather.