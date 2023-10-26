Update: R617 has been opened to motorists

By Londiwe Xulu

The police have managed to open the R617 near Mpophomeni, which was blocked by protesting Taros bus drivers on Thursday morning.

Bus drivers said they blocked the road after members of Zimeleni Taxi Association blocked their bus depot in the morning.

By 10 am, buses were parked on the side of the road with taxis still parked on Mandela Highway.

Despite the road being open, bus drivers and residents continued to block taxis and other motorists from using the road.

Members of the SAPS public order policing unit are at the scene.

Bus drivers who spoke to The Witness said they wanted the chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to discuss a way forward since they’ve been having issues with the taxi association.

“We are being abused. Taxi drivers take our keys, threaten us with guns and are always causing problems for us,” said one of the bus drivers.

They are also demanding a meeting with the Department of Transport.

Chairperson of Zimeleni Taxi Association Dumisani Khumalo said they were shocked by the bus drivers’ actions.

It’s not true that we blocked the business at their depot because they were able to drive all the way to Mpophomeni to block the road. Whenever there’s a problem, we always sit down and discuss it with Taros bus owners and this shocked us.

“We are always on the road monitoring work and that’s all we did today,” said Khumalo.

Khumalo said they had given the police and bus drivers two hours to allow them to continue to work adding that they had lost a lot of money since this morning.

Hundreds of taxi and bus commuters were left stranded and some had to walk to get transport.