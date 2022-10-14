Update | Severe thunderstorms expected in parts of KZN

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued yet another impact-based weather warning for severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds, severe lightning and heavy rainfall for Friday.

According to the report, the affected areas include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Inkosi Langalibalele – Escourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nquthu and the Okhahlamba district.

The group said the impact of the warning may cause localised damage to infrastructure, localised flooding due to heavy downpours, minor vehicle accidents, difficult driving conditions and a possibility for increased traveling times.

They added that there might also be localised injuries due to flying debris.

“We urge residents to take caution or avoid traveling on bridges and roads in low lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes.

“Avoid outdoor activities as wind and flooding may result in injuries and death. Avoid being in an open field as there may be flying debris.

“If possible, stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets, and cover vehicles. Move vehicles to sheltered areas as they may be damaged by hail,” read the statement.