Update: Six people killed in Port Edward vehicle crash on the R61

Nosipho Gumede

Six people, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a car crash on the R61 near Caribbean Estates in Port Edward on the South Coast on Monday afternoon.

Netcare 911, Med-Evac, KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services, government EMS, SAPS and fire and rescue services were on scene.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, a truck, bakkie and a car were involved in the crash.

On closer inspection it was found that the car and bakkie were involved in a head-on collision, leaving six people dead prior to our arrival. Another five patients had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

He added that the fire and rescue services had to use the jaws of life to free the bodies trapped in the vehicles.

Herbst said all the patients were treated on scene and were transported to hospital.

According to Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane, it is not yet clear what exactly caused the accident, however, it is alleged that one of the drivers overtook on a double barrier line and collided head-on with the other in the oncoming lane.

The accident involved five vehicles but the two most affected were a VW Polo and a Toyota bakkie.

He said that the VW Polo was carrying five people in total, of which three died and the Toyota bakkie had three people, who all died, including a two-year-old boy.

Commenting on the KZN Private Ambulance Facebook post, Zandile Mjomi said the accident happened at around 4.35 pm but at the time, only two cars were involved — a VW and a bakkie.

I called a tow truck and left so that they could call the police and ambulance. I was so scared and I was crying at the same time.

Akhona Dunya, who also commented on the KZN Private Ambulance Facebook post, said that she also drove past the scene of the accident.

The sad part is that the road is so clear, one doesn’t understand how that accident happened.

Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide has been opened in Port Edward for investigation.