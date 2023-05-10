Update: Teen arrested for ‘accidentally’ killing brother

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A teenager has been arrested for the murder of his brother after he allegedly accidentally shot and killed him with their uncle’s firearm.

The police had initially said the gun belonged to the boys’ late father, but later changed and said it actually belonged to the boys’ late uncle.

Preliminary reports from the emergency services indicate that the brothers were allegedly playing with a gun that was accidentally discharged.

IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the shooting and on arrival they found that a teenage boy, who was a year younger than the other boy, had been shot. The boy was declared dead on the scene by medics.

“Allegedly, the two teenage boys were playing with a firearm when it accidentally went off. Fortunately, the second boy sustained no injuries during this horrific incident,” said IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “KwaDukuza police are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a boy was allegedly shot and fatally wounded by another boy … it is alleged that the two boys were playing with a firearm when it accidentally went off.

“An investigation into how the boys got hold of the firearm is underway.”

KwaDukuza SAPS confirmed that the firearm was discovered when the older brother was looking for a cellphone in one of the bedrooms.

He found the gun in a cupboard next to the bed.

“The firearm belonged to the boys’ late uncle.”

Teen and his father appear in court

The teenager and his father were arrested, appeared in court on Tuesday, and were granted bail.

A police report said the firearm may not have been stored properly in accordance with the Firearms Control Act, which stipulates that: “When a firearm is not under the direct personal and physical control of a holder of a license, authorisation or permit to possess the firearm, the firearm and its ammunition must be stored in a safe or strongroom that conforms to the prescripts of SABS Standards.”

The Act also states that only the license-holder can transport the firearm to and from the safe storage.

However, in this case the license holder was dead, which raises the question of why the firearm was still in the home and what measures were meant to be adhered to following his death.

According to the KwaDukuza SAPS spokesperson Constable Sphesihle Mnyeni, the firearm should have been taken to a nearby police station or transferred to a licensed holder in the family. The act indicates that the next of kin or close relative of the dead license-holder may, under the authority of a permit, possess the firearm of the deceased until “sub-regulation (2) takes place”, he said.

Police were yet to provide further details regarding this case, and if the abovementioned regulations were followed in this case