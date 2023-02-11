Update | Twin brothers fall to their death

Khethukuthula Xulu

Umhlali police, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, are investigating an inquest docket after two people were killed and one was injured when the railing of a balcony collapsed at Shaka’s Rock.

“Two people, aged 62, were declared dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital for medical attention,” said KZN police spokesperson, said Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

It is alleged that the two people who died were twin brothers who were celebrating their birthday with a family trip to the Salt Rock area.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, three people were on the third-floor balcony on Thursday evening, when the railing collapsed.

IPSS medical advanced life support and medics worked to stabilise the patients.

Unfortunately, the condition of two of the patients deteriorated.

Unfortunately, the condition of two of the patients deteriorated.

Despite the best efforts of all on scene, both were declared dead.

The men and a woman were leaning against a wooden railing to pose for a photo, when it gave way and they fell about 15m.

“While taking a photo on the balcony, the railing gave way and the brothers and one of their son’s fiancés fell down three storeys,” said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick.

Meyrick said both men died at the scene after a 90-minute resuscitation effort from medics.

The 31-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Mediclinic in critical condition, according to Meyrick, who said she was doing well and will make a full recovery.

The KwaDukuza Municipality passed its condolences to the family, community and friends of the dead.

We welcome the police investigation into this matter and pray for a speedy turnaround time so that the family/families of the deceased can find closure,” said KwaDukuza Municipality spokesperson, Sipho Mkhize.

The municipality said it did not have enough information to indicate whether it would be launching its own investigations.

People took to social media to offer their condolences.

Lee-Anne Bertrand said:

Our sincerest, most heartfelt condolences to their families and their entire circle of friends during this very sad time. We pray for consolation over all. May the twins souls, together with all our faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

“Such a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families,” wrote Pam Forsyth.

“Condolences to the families. I often go on holiday there, [it is a] beautiful place. What a pity that tragedy happened,” said Rachel Williams.

“So sad, sympathies and God’s blessings be with you always,” added Mano Singh.