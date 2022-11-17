Updated | ActionSA takes eThekwini to court

Chris Ndaliso

ActionSA is using the courts to force eThekwini to resolve its sewerage system challenges, which have caused disgust among residents of the metro.

In papers filed at the Durban high court on Wednesday, the party cited numerous departments, including Tourism, Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs, Water and Sanitation, eThekwini Metro and its mayor Mxolisi Kaunda as respondents.

The party wants the court to declare the conduct of all the respondents in failing to maintain or repair the necessary infrastructure to prevent the release or flow of sewage or untreated effluent into the eThekwini Municipality’s waterways, including the ocean, to be in contravention of a number of pieces of legislation, including the National Water Act, National Environmental Waste Management Act and eThekwini by-laws for sewage disposal.

It is also asking the court to compel the respondents to appoint an accredited and independent water and sanitation expert to test, obtain and report the daily readings of E. coli levels of ocean water at all eThekwini beaches.

They want the daily readings to be put on visible signage at all eThekwini beaches, and published daily on a suitable social media platform, in the interest of public safety.

ActionSA further wants the court to direct the respondents to prepare and make available to the party and the court a list of the wastewater pump stations and other water reticulation systems that are currently non-operational or are vandalised in eThekwini.

It also wants the municipality to implement interim measures to ensure that water reticulation systems are operational in the eThekwini region.

According to court papers, the respondents should, within 30 days of the order, ensure that all untreated effluent, solid waste or sewage which is entering eThekwini beaches be redirected to the appropriate wastewater treatment plants.

The party also wants eThekwini to employ the services of an independent sanitation specialist to prepare a report detailing the status of the infrastructure, which is in a state of disrepair, and which infrastructure affects all and or any environmental areas, rivers and or estuaries and beaches in the eThekwini region.

ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said in an affidavit that the party was bringing the application in its own interest and that of the public.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they were unaware of the matter. He said the city will respond when the need arises, but also appealed to all political formations within the metro to work with the city in dealing with the existing challenges.

We are very proud of the strides that we have made to attend to the infrastructure that was damaged by the floods that hit us twice at the beginning of the year. We’re certain that on the 1st of December moving forward all our beaches will be open …

A date has not yet been set for the matter to be heard.