Updated: Alleged Cogta officials filmed dumping illegally in Old Howick Road

Londiwe Xulu

Two people in a Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) branded vehicle were caught dumping at an illegal dumping site in Old Howick Road on Wednesday morning.

A video posted on Msunduzi Municipality’s Facebook page shows two men offloading what looked like building materials at the site that clearly had a “No Dumping” sign.

The person who took the video said he was driving past when he noticed two people illegally dumping on the side of the road.

“It’s ridiculous that they were using a government vehicle to dump in an illegal area, and during working hours. It’s so frustrating to see so much lawlessness in Pietermaritzburg and it’s more frustrating seeing it being done by government workers,” said the person who took the video and pictures.

Naming and shaming

Msunduzi Municipality has been posting videos and pictures of those found dumping illegally on municipal properties as part of its name and shame drive.

Municipal spokesperson, Madeleine Jackson, said they had sent a letter to Cogta about the video and the department confirmed that the two men were their officials and they were attending to the matter.

Jackson said illegal dumping in the municipality was rife but under control.

Asked if there was any other interventions they were taking besides naming and shaming those caught illegally dumping, Jackson said, “The imposition of fines and impounding of vehicles. “Culprits are also made to clean up the area where they are seen dumping illegally.”

A version of this story was posted on The Witness Facebook page and many people applauded the man who took the video and asked for action to be taken against the two officials.

One person commented that people were dumping illegally because they were not being allowed at the landfill site because of the municipal workers protest.

Thinovonga Masarirambi said he slept with a loaded truck that needed to be offloaded at the landfill site from 4 pm on Tuesday and was chased away yesterday because of the municipal workers’ protest.

However, Jackson said there were delays in opening the landfill site due to the breakdown of a backup generator.

Cogta to probe incident

Spokesperson for Cogta, Senzelwa Mzila, said the department was concerned about the footage and will investigate the circumstances surrounding it.

“The department respects the rule of law and all municipal bylaws, expecting officials to also respect them. The department will also ensure that appropriate actions are taken against the wrongdoers,” said Mzila.