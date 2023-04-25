Updated: Alleged Imbali shooter in court

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

One of the men arrested in Friday’s shootout in Imbali made his first appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate Court on Monday.

This comes after 10 members of the Memela family, spanning three generations, were brutally gunned down by two gunmen at their home in Imbali Unit 14.

Deon Thabo Warren Mathonsi (26) is facing 15 charges relating to murder, attempted murder and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Mathonsi appeared expressionless as he was questioned about any other cases against him and informed of his formal bail application set for May 5.

He told the court that he has one case pending against him at the Howick Magistrate’s Court relating to the possession of ammunition.

Mathonsi told the court, through his legal aid attorney, that he feared returning to the police holding cells as he feared for his safety. He alleged that he had been assaulted by SAPS members and asked to be remanded at the Pietermaritzburg New Prison.

I was assaulted when I was taken to the Plesisslaer Police Station, I was also assaulted when I was taken to the Loop Street Police Station.

“I have bloodstains on my pants from being assaulted. I was warned that I must not act smart by the SAPS members,” said Mathonsi through his attorney.

When asked by magistrate Nitesh Binessarie to show where he was injured and the bloodstains on his clothes, Mathonsi pointed out his right leg and left forearm.

The trousers the accused was wearing will be taken in for testing to determine if the blood is his or that of the victims.

Meanwhile, the surviving members of the Memela family, who were gunned down in Imbali on Friday, are appealing to the SAPS for protection, as they fear for their live.

Grandmother, Nobuhlali Memela (63), her daughter, Brenda, and her three children Nomfundo Memela, Angie Memela and Sphe Memela, Sabelo Memela (Nobuhlali’s grandson), Phumlani Memela, Fikile Memela (a disabled aunt), and two other women, who were visiting their boyfriends, Nompilo Mthembu and Nana Ngcobo, were killed during the massacre.

Nompilo Mthembu and Phumlani Memela’s six-month-old baby is among those who survived, as well as a seven-year-old, recovering in hospital, whose mother was also killed. It is also alleged that Ngcobo, who was pregnant, was raped before being killed.

The Witness has learned that as one of the victims was leading the gunmen to the RDP house, he was shot in the back of his head.

The men then continued with the shooting spree up until they stopped in the main house. They did not, however, go to a rondavel and a shack, both of which were occupied, on the property.

A close family friend, Siyabonga Mndebele, said everyone is in disbelief following the murders and most of them are not able to sleep at the home at night.

Every afternoon they leave and come back in the morning. Even a sleeping pill is not working. It’s even difficult for family members to sleep in that home now.

“The family is desperate for protection as they no longer feel safe,” added Mndebele.

The family would like a police van to come and park outside the house to safeguard them during this trying period.

Mndebele on Sunday told The Witness that community members were too afraid to come to the house to pay their respects to the family.

Speaking about the murder victims, Mndebele said their deaths had left a huge void.

“We are still processing the death of the head of this family in November last year, and now this. The father was murdered and we wonder whether the cases are linked. It seems like [the murder cases] are linked as one of the suspects who ran away was an accused in an assault case.”

“The assault case came after Memela’s son was beaten, as he was suspected of stealing. We suspect that Memela’s murder was a form of silencing him as he was a witness in his son’s assault case, which left him [the son] crippled.”

Mndebele told The Witness that the family wanted justice following the grisly murder that has left the Imbali community fearing for their safety.

He added that Imbali was getting worse and worse when it came to crime. “Whenever it gets dark, you need to ensure that you are at home.

There are robberies and cars conducting criminal activities,” he added.

Msunduzi Municipality ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize said all they want is justice to be served.

We don’t want to see the suspect that was arrested being released.

“We no longer want to see him here back with the community. What he did was so inhumane. “If things were able to go our way, he would [go to jail] straight away. We don’t even want him to get parole,” added Mkhize.

He said they are working on programmes to ensure the safety of the Memela family. “On the other side we also have another one for the community,” he added.