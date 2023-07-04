Updated | Ambulance hijacker nabbed

By Akheel Sewsunker

In a day of high drama and a chase that was reminiscent of a high stakes action movie, a hijacker was successfully caught by police and officers from the road traffic inspectorate (RTI) after he allegedly hijacked an ambulance at gunpoint.

On Monday, the hijacker, allegedly armed with a revolver, hijacked a Midlands EMS ambulance in Lions River in the Midlands.

While on the N3, law enforcement caught up with him and gave chase.

According to Roland Robertson, spokesperson for Midlands EMS, who was at the scene of the crash and hijacking, it was a traumatising experience for the paramedics who were hijacked.

We responded to a motor vehicle accident at Lions River where a red car had knocked a chevron board. It was parked next to the fast lane. Our crew stopped to move the board. While they were coming back, they noticed one of their ambulances driving off. The guy pointed a firearm at us [as he drove away in the ambulance].

The crew at Midlands EMS gave chase to ensure that the armed hijacker did not escape.

“The man who hijacked us, left his brother behind at the scene of the crashed car [in Lions River] and we gave chase in [another] ambulance,” he said.

The gun-toting hijacker was caught by SAPS and RTI members after he crashed the ambulance multiple times, causing havoc on the freeway. However, no injuries were reported.

“We are just very shaken by the incident but thankfully, no one was hurt,” said Robertson.

He added that this was a new occurrence for them, albeit one he hopes never to repeat.

“This is the first time that something like this has happened. The vehicles that we use are equipped with a tracking device and there’s not much more we can do in situations like this,” he said.

Ambulance damaged beyond repair

In a statement issued late on Monday evening, Midlands EMS said that the hijacked ICU ambulance was a write-off.

“This will be a great loss as it was one of the few ICU ambulances in KZN,” the statement read.

RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mali confirmed that the ambulance was hijacked in Lions River.

The [hijacker] was caught on the N3 northbound just past Ultra City in the Estcourt area. It is alleged the driver was carrying an unlicensed revolver.

The driver’s chase came to a halt when he collided with multiple vehicles.

“He collided with a number of vehicles, including a traffic police vehicle that was trying to stop him, a truck as well as another vehicle, which ended up rolling four times. Fortunately, no one died in the collision,” she said.

The SAPS did not comment at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, last week an ambulance was hijacked at the Phola Nsikazi community health centre in Mbombela, Mpumalanga province.

It was reported that a group of men held up a security guard at the entrance of the centre before opening fire on the driver of the ambulance. The driver was injured. The gunmen then made off with the ambulance.

The hijacked ambulance was recovered within two kilometres of the crime scene.

In another incident reported in May, a paramedic allegedly fought off three criminals who attempted to hijack the ambulance he was driving, north of Durban.

The paramedic had dropped off a colleague at her home when the incident occurred. It was reported that three armed men tried to stop the ambulance as he was making a U-turn.

The suspects ran to the ambulance and tried to pull the key out the ignition, The paramedic was assaulted but managed to break free and drive off.

“Outrageous crime”

Asked for comment on Monday, the Department of Health said that MEC Nomagugu Simelane is of the view that the hijacking of ambulances is a strong signal that something has gone horribly wrong in society when innocent first responders, whose core responsibility is to save lives by helping those in emergency situations, get attacked.

She said this crime was outrageous.