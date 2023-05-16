Updated | Armed men attack occupants of house and set them alight

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A survivor of a horrific mass murder near KwaMpande, in Pietermaritzburg, trembled as he recounted how unknown armed men attacked and set his friends alight.

It is reported that about 15 alleged whoonga addicts were in an RDP house near KwaMpande in the Pietermaritzburg area, when eight men stormed into the house at around 6.30 pm, during load shedding, on Sunday.

The men allegedly locked the victims inside the RDP house and started beating them. The RDP house is believed to be occupied by two young men, who were orphaned and the house is used as a “drug hangout” for whoonga addicts.

It is also alleged that they were looking for one of the boys who occupies the house, who is said to never be around.

They then allegedly told the victims to undress and forced them to have sex with each other. It is alleged that when they refused, they were beaten again and forced to lie down. The attackers then poured a liquid substance over them and set the house on fire.

Those who died are said to be between the ages of 25 and 30.

Three men are believed to have escaped, while another four survived, but were burnt and sustained serious wounds.

It is also alleged that when the attackers saw the house was in flames, they left in a getaway car.

Speaking to The Witness, the survivor, who cannot be named for safety reasons, said he wants to quit drugs after this narrow escape.

When I heard gunshots being fired inside the house, I made my escape. As I was making my way out of the house in the dark, I was beaten. I went to hide in the garden. A few minutes later, the house was on fire.

He added that they were just relaxing in the house when the attackers arrived.

“The situation was bad. I lost my mind during that time. This incident has left us in pain. All the doors were blocked by the suspects. They wanted no one to escape. It is likely [the victims] were locked inside the bathroom.”

He added when the men left, he went to the neighbours and asked for water to douse the fire.

The victims family members

Asanda Mncwabe, who lost her brother, Mthoko Mcwabe, said they started hearing gunshots being fired as the men were making their way to the house.

She added that they went outside to check when they heard that people were being assaulted in the house across from them.

We stood outside thinking that they will only assault them and leave. A few minutes later, the house was in flames. After seeing the house on fire, we braved ourselves … to try and douse the fire while the suspects were still watching from far.

She added that the death of her brother left a huge gap. She described him as helpful, and that he always used to help her fetch water when the water tanker came around when there were water outages.

“I will miss him a lot. He used to be a shoemaker. He left with a neighbour’s shoe and left the one which was in a good condition with me. He didn’t know that he was not going to return.”

Phezisile Ncobeni said her nephew, Thobelani Ngubane, who is from KwaMagwenyane arrived in this area on Saturday for a visit.

He was a good boy, even though he was addicted to whoonga. He didn’t say where he was going, he just disappeared. The difficult part was making a phone call to his mother, alerting her that her son is no more. That was the most difficult thing we have ever done. This incident has left us devastated. Our wish is for the people who did this to be found. You can’t just kill so many people and get away with it.

Sthobeka Dlamini said the last time he saw his brother, Nkanyiso Dlamini (30) was on Sunday at their aunt’s house, where there was a ceremony.

“Yes, they were addicts, but at the end of the day they were people. He loved me even though he knew I was against the life he chose. The police must intervene in this matter.”

Ward councillor

Msunduzi Municipality Ward 3 councillor Skhanyiso Makhaye said only young adults stayed in the house.

“According to my knowledge, the parents died. It was occupied by two young men. One was never around though. When we got to the scene, eight people were already dead and others are in hospital.”

This incident has left the community reeling in shock. As much as the victims were addicts, they don’t deserve to die like this. We appeal to the police to do a thorough investigation and for the people who did this to be found.

SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Taylor’s Halt have launched a massive manhunt after eight people were burnt to death inside a house at Msunduzi Location in Taylors Halt, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday evening.

“It is reported that 15 men, aged between 25 and 46 years old, were inside a house when seven suspects, reportedly armed with rifles, came and asked them about the whereabouts of the owner of the house.”

After realising that the owner was not there, the men reportedly instructed the occupants of the house to undress, before pouring liquid substances on them and setting them alight.

“Eight men reportedly died at the scene, while four victims survived with severe burn wounds and were rushed to hospital for medical attention,” said Netshiunda.

He added that suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive of the killing is yet to be established, although drug-related issues could not be ruled out.