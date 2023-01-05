Updated | Ashburton man shot dead, councillor calls for CPF meeting

Witness Reporter

CHANEL GEORGE

Shot dead for a television.

The community of Ashburton was reeling on Wednesday after a man was shot dead in a robbery in Kudu Drive, off Pope Ellis Drive, in Ashburton on Wednesday.

It is believed that armed men broke into the house at around 2 pm having gained access to the property on foot through a hole which they had cut in the fence.

By late last night, the robbers were yet to be found due to the late arrival of the SAPS Dog Unit.

No K9 available

Residents living nearby were angry that the SAPS had arrived with three dog unit vehicles but without dogs. The K9s could have been used to track down the suspects, however, there were no dogs in the vans due to a shortage of dogs.

A dog unit had to be requested from Shongweni, which arrived later at around 4.30 pm to assist in the search for the gunmen who had fled into a nearby bush.

It’s alleged that Pietermaritzburg SAPS has only five dogs spread across shifts.

The shift on duty on Wednesday afternoon had no available dogs.

A source told The Witness that this had been the status at the dog unit for some time.

Not first break-in

At the scene, family members were in shock. The Witness was told that this was not the first time the property had been broken into.

It is alleged that there had also been a burglary on Christmas Eve in 2021.

A source told The Witness that the man who was shot had allegedly left the property to go to a store in the area.

The robbers used that as an opportunity to gain access to the property and entered the house through the front door, which was open.

The man’s wife is believed to have been at home at the time and was unaware that the robbers were already in the house.

When her husband returned home, he entered through the kitchen door and encountered the robbers in the lounge.

One of them then shot the man with a 9mm pistol in the neck.

The wife tried to assist her husband by placing her hand on his chest but the robbers ordered her back to the room without assaulting her.

A tenant, who heard the gunshot, rushed to the main house to see what was going on but had his phone taken by the suspects.

Mi7 were the first responders on the scene three-and-a-half minutes after receiving the call.

They then contacted the Mi7 ambulance, whose parademics then declared the man dead at the scene.

A drone was then deployed to search the surrounding bushes for the suspects.

Tributes for murdered man

In a post on social media last night, a resident referred to the man as a “very, very special man from our community”.

“A devout Christian, a wonderful husband and Dad and a new grandad. … In the middle of a hot summer’s day they walk in, shoot a man, … and leave with a few odds and ends.”

Where will this end? A beautiful woman mourns her husband as we read…. and NOTHING can be done. We are all sitting ducks! Lock your doors. Arm yourselves. Sh*t is getting real. Right around us.

It’s believed the man had previously worked for SARS before leaving to open a garden service, which a source said was his real passion.

A relative posted on Facebook, “You honestly were one of the most genuine people I know. Always willing to lend a hand, always cracking jokes and making people laugh. Our kids adored you and you always had time for them. We love you and will miss you every day.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the couple was accosted by two unknown suspects at gunpoint in their residence in Ashburton. He said the man (56) was shot in the neck and the robbers “stole valuable items and ran away”.

Cases of house robbery and murder have been opened for investigation at Alexandra Road Police Station.

Ward councillor calls for CPF meeting

Ashburton’s ward councillor, Edith Elliot, has called for an Ashburton Community Police Forum (CPF) meeting on Sunday afternoon to address crime in the area.

As the councillor of this ward, I am shaken, horrified and deeply angered and saddened by this senseless murder. A line has been crossed.

“For other communities, such horrors happen daily. This can never be allowed to happen in my/our community again!!! We need the strong CPF for which I have been calling for some time.”

Elliot said leaders have stepped forward and now they need a tightly knit community to stand behind each other in various area teams and assist wherever they can to do patrols and support neighbours.

“To [the man’s] family and friends, I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences. My thoughts and prayers go out to you all. May God be with you and comfort you,” she said.

The CPF meeting will be held at the race track field near the gate at 3 pm on Sunday.