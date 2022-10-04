Updated: Disgruntled Msunduzi workers disrupt services

Witness Reporter

Msunduzi employees disrupted services yesterday over salary increases.

Initially, it was believed that the workers had embarked on a strike action but the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) secretary in Msunduzi, Brandon George, said they would not regard Monday’s action as a strike.

George said workers were unhappy with the employer’s pace in resolving the grading issue which was raised about 10 months ago.

This is an ongoing dispute between the waste management employees and others over what the management had promised. The bone of contention is the re-adjustment of workers from T3 to T7.

Since this was raised, no feedback has been received from the management since then. We are engaging with the management and on Tuesday we will be meeting and we hope we can nip this in the bud. We are not looking at a strike but the management should know that the ball is in their court now.

Msunduzi Municipality has apologised to residents and businesses for the disruption of service delivery in the city due to an unlawful employee strike.

Ntobeko Mkhize, Msunduzi’s spokesperson, said the affected services include refuse removal, street sweeping, emptying of public bins, and removal of illegal dumping as well as services to businesses.

Mkhize said the municipality’s senior management is addressing the matter.