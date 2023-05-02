Updated: Former bodyguard of Msunduzi mayor arrested for murder

By Witness Reporter

A former bodyguard of Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla is due to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of murder.

The man, who is currently employed by Msunduzi, was arrested after a case of murder was opened at the Plessislear Police Station.

He is alleged to have murdered 22-year-old Nkosinathi Radebe.

Radebe is believed to have been shot dead on Friday evening on Edendale Main Road and his body loaded into a municipal vehicle which was driven to the site where the body was then dumped.

Man a former bodyguard of the mayor

Msunduzi’s spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said on Monday that preliminary investigations done by the city manager Lulamile Mapholoba indicated that the man is a former bodyguard of mayor Thebolla’s and that he was no longer in the employ of the municipality.

However, the city later confirmed he is an employee of the city.

The city manager is following up on the issue pertaining to the vehicle in question.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Radebe’s body was found in a river and preliminary investigation confirmed that he had a gunshot wound as well as bruises on his body.

Msunduzi Municipality released a statement on Monday afternoon stressing that the man arrested was a former bodyguard of Thebolla, and not a current bodyguard.

In the statement the municipality said it is shocked about the “grossly dishonest and misleading statement that has recently been circulating on social media platforms suggesting that the employee arrested is the bodyguard and a trusted ally of Thebolla.

Similarly, the mayor has taken umbrage over the lies being peddled in his name, as the allegations made in that statement border on defamation of his character”.

We would like to place it on record that the suspect who was arrested is still employed at the municipality. He is a former bodyguard of the mayor. His tenure as the mayor’s body-guard ended months ago when he secured a permanent position in another department within the municipality.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said he became aware of the circulating message last night and immediately started investigating the matter.

We condemn this unfortunate incident with the contempt it deserves and we assure the community of Msunduzi that strong disciplinary action will be taken in line with the municipality’s disciplinary code. The employee has put the municipality into disrepute.

“There is no damage control to be done. We believe in the rule of law and we will assist the SAPS in any way we can to enable the law to take its course,” said Mapholoba.

The statement added that the mayor was yesterday leading the 2023/2024 draft budget and integrated development plan public consultations and on Sunday was engaging with the community at Freedom Square.

It said that “baseless, disingenuous and misleading statements are nothing but a ploy designed to tarnish the image of the mayor and to undermine the work of the municipality”.