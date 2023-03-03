Updated: Goddard begins jail term

Jade Le Roux

“Are you happy now?”

These were the last words from rape and sexual assault convict, Darren Goddard, directed at the grandparents of one of his victims, while he was being escorted down to his prison cell.

The Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday handed down one life sentence, plus an additional total of 22 years’ imprisonment to the former school guidance counsellor.

Delivering her sentence to a full courtroom, packed with the parents and grandparents of many of the young victims, family members were seen holding hands and hugging as judge Kate Pillay handed down a life sentence for the one charge of rape, relating to one of the nine boys.

Goddard’s court case spanned seven years

In March last year, Goddard was convicted of six out of 15 charges relating to the rape and sexual assault of nine young boys he was counselling while employed at a city school between 2012 and 2016.

The parents of the victims, who have waited over six years for the judgement, and another year for the sentencing, have been vocal about their discontent that Goddard’s bail was extended after his conviction, for a year, pending sentencing.

During the sentencing proceedings, characterised by suspense, parents again held their breath when the possibility of Goddard’s bail being extended arose once again, then breathed a sigh of relief when it was later refused.

Goddard appeared unflinching as Pillay handed down the life sentence, plus the other sentences for the counts relating to sexual abuse and for accessing child pornography.

However, his demeanour dramatically changed when Pillay refused to extend his bail application, as part of the defence application for leave to appeal Goddard’s convictions.

Instead of granting leave to appeal to the full bench of the high court, as the defence requested, Pillay granted Goddard leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, which requires a fresh new application process.

Appearing surprised at the outcome of his bail application, and on the realisation that the next steps for him were down the stairs and into a jail cell, Goddard’s face, for the first time that morning, looked like he was about to cry.

In his application for leave to appeal, Matthews maintained the defence was “convinced” that another court would come to a different conclusion.

Of the rape charge, Matthews said the defence remained of the impression that the child’s version of events in the evidence presented to court was “imaginative”.

“It is difficult to stand here and say, ‘you made a mistake’,” Matthews told the judge, asking her not to take it personally and reminding her it was within his client’s right. In the bail extension application, Matthews said statistics show that 30% of court convictions are later set aside.

There are cases where an accused has spent five years in prison before his conviction is set aside. By then his life has been destroyed. I do not want my client’s life to be destroyed

After the state strongly opposed bail, claiming there were no exceptional circumstance to warrant it, Matthews argued that the fact that Goddard had meticulously attended every court appearance and had not absconded after being convicted should be seen as an exceptional circumstance for bail to be granted.

After calling for an adjournment to make an informed decision, judge Pillay refused the bail application, noting that attending court dates was part of his bail conditions and that he was doing so under the belief he could be acquitted.

“Things have changed dramatically now,” Pillay told the court.

State advocate Attie Truter further argued against Goddard’s bail application saying that by law, bail is terminated on sentencing. He said granting bail would not be in the interest of society.

It is my duty to uphold the law and present the outcome to the parents and victims. Most parents don’t understand the reason why he is still on bail.

“How can I explain that [a man] convicted of offences committed from 2011 to 2016 is still out on bail? Where’s the justice in that?” Truter questioned.

Pillay said Goddard, who maintained his not guilty plea throughout the trial, showed no signs of remorse.

She also emphasised that the crimes took place at a primary school, where Goddard was at the time employed as a guidance counsellor.