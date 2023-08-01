Updated: House fire claims the life of a toddler

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A Pietermaritzburg family were distraught when the burned remains of their toddler were carried out from the charred rubble of their shack to the mortuary van on Monday.

Three-year-old Asemahle Dube from Sobantu burned to death in a shack that belongs to her uncle.

According to the family, they suspect that the fire was started by an unknown boy who was seen walking near the shack while Asemahle’s great-grandmother was at the neighbour’s house.

Speaking to The Witness Sibongile Dube, the great-grandmother, said she went with the child to the neigbour’s house.

However, the child and her friend left and went back home.

I asked where are they going since the house was locked. A few minutes later, I saw a young boy whom I don’t know leaving my yard. I asked what he was doing in my yard and he told me he came to get his bag.

As the boy was leaving, she noticed that the shack that belonged to Asemahle’s uncle was in flames.

“I rushed back home to check what was happening only to find that my great-granddaughter was trapped inside. Hearing her crying while trapped inside broke my heart. We tried to save her but it was impossible since the blaze was uncontrollable. I don’t even know how I am going to sleep tonight after this devastating incident that claimed my child’s life. As a family, we want answers as to what happened.”

The child’s uncle confirmed that before leaving in the morning, he had left everything unplugged.

“This incident has left us traumatised and shocked at the same time,” she added.

Mountain Rise police spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh did not get back to The Witness by the time of publication.