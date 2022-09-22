Updated | ‘It was like an action movie,’ say witnesses after dramatic shootout in PMB CBD

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Three of the city’s most wanted robbers are believed to have been shot dead by police in a dramatic shootout in Pietermaritz Street, Pietermaritzburg, a few minutes after they robbed a shop on Wednesday afternoon.

Bullets flew as police chased after the men, who are thought to have been behind the ongoing robberies in the city centre, before three of them were shot dead.

According to sources who spoke to The Witness, it is alleged that while they were trying to flee in their getaway car (a white VW Polo), the five men in the car opened fire on the police, who returned fire.

While three men died in the firefight, the other two managed to escape and fled the scene.

When The Witness arrived at the scene there was a large turnout of law enforcement agencies, including private security companies.

A huge crowd had also gathered at the scene. At the time, two of the bodies were lying covered on the ground.

The driver, who was among the dead, was still in the driver’s seat. Msunduzi traffic officers also closed off the road at the corner of Boshoff and Pietermaritz streets for most of the afternoon.

According to police sources at the scene, the vehicle that the alleged robbers were travelling in had a fake registration number at the back.

The car was riddled with bullets and windows were broken. Sources said over 50 empty cartridges were found at the scene.

They also said that the men were wanted for a series of robberies that had taken place in the Pietermarizburg city centre.

A shop owner whom the five men robbed before the shooting spoke to The Witness on condition that he not be named.

He said he was busy with customers when five men walked into the shop. The shop owner said some of the men pointed a gun at him and his brother and demanded money while the rest of them helped themselves to whatever they could find, including airtime, cell phones, and cigarettes. He said all the men had face masks on.

“They pointed a gun at us and the customers just ran out. My little brother wanted to do something but I told him to just give them what they want. He wanted to run but I understand that he was scared just like we all were. I was so scared and shocked,” said a shop owner.

You can imagine having a gun pointed at you; all you can do is beg them not to kill you. People from the shop next door saw what was happening and they contacted the police for help. The police were also very quick to respond

He said this was not the first time his shop had been robbed. A few months ago, four men robbed them as they were about to close and took money, cell phones, airtime, cigarettes, and other items.

A witness, Sanele Mchunu, said he was walking down the street when he saw two speeding vehicles coming down the road. At first, he said, he didn’t think anything of it but then, out of nowhere, he heard gunshots and ran for his life.

“I ran back up the road and the gunshots just went on non-stop. At the time, people were on the road screaming and everyone was trying to find cover. The gunshots went on for a while, by then I wasn’t even looking because I was hiding,” said Mchunu.

Soon after, I heard that the guys in a white car had just robbed a shop down the road. I must say, they didn’t stand a chance, and the police did an outstanding job

Another witness said the shooting was dramatic.

“It was like an action movie, Hollywood style. I ran and took cover. I only came out after the gunshots had stopped. We have been reading about these robberies in the city and they are bad. If these guys are part of that, the police did a good job and at least this will send out a clear message,” said the witness.